Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa 2 has reached its asteroid target

It's a giant step for the mission, as the Japanese team has confirmed that Hayabusa 2 can maintain a constant distance from the asteroid. This means that the journey phase of the mission is over and the exploration of the strangely shaped asteroid can begin.

The shape actually needs to be taken into account as JAXA prepares a plan to explore Ryugu based on what the spacecraft has learned en route. Over the next month, Hayabusa 2 will close the distance to Ryugu to just 5 kilometers. The spacecraft will also map the surface of the asteroid. Depending on how that process goes, the spacecraft could land on the Ryugu as early as September or October. Hayabusa 2 will return a sample of the asteroid to Earth in late 2020.

Hayabusa 2 isn't the only asteroid mission we have to look forward to. NASA's OSIRIS-REx will rendezvous with the asteroid Bennu in August, and more asteroid sample return missions are being planned in coming years.