Your quest awaits, Trainers! Pokémon Quest is now available on iOS and Android devices: https://t.co/f4bD9waW3G pic.twitter.com/3EVdXoqJnP — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) June 27, 2018

The block-style game, which was developed by GAME FREAK Inc., takes place on Tumblecube Island. Your first step is to pick a partner Pokémon based on whatever attributes are important to you, after which you'll embark on expeditions to explore the island and seek hidden treasure.

The Pokémon franchise has been incredibly active of late; two new installments are coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall that will link the series' RPG roots with the extremely popular Pokémon Go. These are called Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go Evee!, and they will support multiplayer. You will also be able to buy a physical Poké Ball that works as a motion controller for the game.