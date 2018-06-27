Qualcomm launches a new chip for kid-friendly wearables

Qualcomm hasn't released any smartwatch SoC over the past couple of years, and it had a huge effect on the Android Wear market. Back in May, Qualcomm senior director of wearables, Pankaj Kedia, told Wareable that the company spent those two years designing new smartwatch platforms and that it will finally release them this fall. They'll apparently be Qualcomm's first purpose-built chips, unlike its previous one, which was just a modified phone processor.

The Wear 2500, however, won't power any Wear OS devices. It will be accompanied by an optimized version of Android O that can fit in a 512MB memory footprint called "Android for Kids." While it's likely not as powerful as the other SoCs Qualcomm is launching later, it can still support a 5-megapixel camera for video calls, voice assistants, NFC payments and location tracking, which is a given for kids' smartwatches. The Verge says the OS probably won't have its own app store, and manufacturers will likely pre-load Wear 2500 devices with apps and games. Since Qualcomm is already negotiating with Huawei to become platform's lead customer, we can expect the Chinese company to release some of the first Wear 2500 smartwatches ever.