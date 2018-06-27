Samsung won't reward you for using Bixby anymore

Facing stiff competition from Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, Samsung had to try something to get people to use its own Bixby voice assistant instead. Its solution was to reward users with background color options for the Bixby interface and Samsung Pay points for discounts and contest entries just for using Bixby. But the freebies are coming to an end, as the My Bixby Level program is shutting down August 10th, according to The Verge.
It's not totally clear why Samsung is ending the rewards scheme. Perhaps it was just so successful in getting people to use Bixby that it wasn't necessary anymore, but probably not. A more likely scenario is that people were finding ways to game the system, rack up a ton of Samsung Pay points and use those to grab a bunch of gift cards. Though Samsung is ending the program, you still have a few more weeks to grab those points, and you'll still be able to use the background colors you've unlocked after My Bixby Level shuts down.