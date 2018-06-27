You may soon store your entire media collection on one SD card

One big takeaway here is that it ramps up data transfer speeds to as much as 985 MB per second. Even more impressively, the new format bumps the maximum capacity of SD cards from 2 TB to a whopping 128 TB -- an SD card could replace all of your hard drives, unless you need a faster transfer speed.

In real terms, you could squeeze more than 25,000 HD movies onto one SD card. Assuming a typical photo size is 500 kB, the highest-end SD card could house 256 million photos. It could hold 25.6 million songs; two will be enough to store Spotify's entire library of 35 million tunes.

More practically, SD cards with vastly greater storage capacities and transfer speeds than we've seen before should be a boon for video creators shooting in 4K, 8K or VR. But it's important to remember the 128 TB capacity is a theoretical limit. Even 1 TB cards are rare, and 512 GB cards cost hundreds of dollars. So, be prepared to take out a few mortgages if you want that 128 TB card, which is probably years away from hitting the market, if ever. Besides, finding a laptop with an SD slot instead of a MicroSD slot will be hard enough by that time.