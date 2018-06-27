Snapchat is reportedly getting games this fall

Unlike the previous filter-specific semi-games, reaching out to developers implies a larger effort to bring more developed gaming experiences to the app; The alleged plan is to downloaded titles from an app store within Snapchat. Per The Information's source, Snap has been working on the platform for at least a year, and reportedly acquired the UK-based startup PlayCanvas last month, a company that makes software for creating mobile games. Two weeks ago, Snap introduced out a developer kit letting teams log in to their apps using Snapchat login info.

Despite a Snap's promising winter, Snapchat's controversial visual redesign stunted user growth, so a game platform may help draw more -- especially if titles harness the app's AR possibilities. They aren't the only social company looking to invest in gaming: At F8 last month, Facebook revealed its big plan to lure more developers to make 'Instant Games' that are playable in Messenger or the News Feed.

We've reached out to Snap for comment and will include their response when we hear back.