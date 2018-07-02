PlayStation Vue prices are going up $5 per month

PlayStation announced today that it will be raising the price of its four PlayStation Vue multi-channel bundle plans this month. Access, Core, Elite and Ultra packages will increase in cost by $5 per month starting July 24th. "At PlayStation, we are always evaluating the PS Vue service to ensure we are providing a compelling value to our customers," the company said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we must increase the price of our multi-channel plans to keep pace with rising business costs and enable us to continue offering a better way to watch the best in live sports, entertainment and news."
Companies offering similar services, like Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Now, have also recently raised their prices. PlayStation Vue's cheapest plan, Access, will now be $45 while it's most expensive plan, Ultra, will be priced at $80. The price changes won't affect add-ons or standalone channels and current subscribers will see the change reflected in their bills after July 31st.