PlayStation Vue prices are going up $5 per month

PlayStation announced today that it will be raising the price of its four PlayStation Vue multi-channel bundle plans this month. Access, Core, Elite and Ultra packages will increase in cost by $5 per month starting July 24th. "At PlayStation, we are always evaluating the PS Vue service to ensure we are providing a compelling value to our customers," the company said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we must increase the price of our multi-channel plans to keep pace with rising business costs and enable us to continue offering a better way to watch the best in live sports, entertainment and news."