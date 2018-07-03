Seagate courts PC enthusiasts with Barracuda SSD

Seagate has offered SSDs for a while, but it's not what you'd call a strong supporter. Unless you're an enterprise user, you're typically either buying a hybrid drive or looking to one of the many alternatives. The company is determined to change its reputation, though: it just launched a Barracuda SSD built for PC enthusiasts. It's a relatively familiar-looking 2.5-inch SATA drive with sequential speeds up to 560MB/s and capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB, so it won't compete with the NVMe drives that are all the rage as of late. However, the BarraCuda should be more than enough for a speedy boot drive.