European Wikipedia sites go dark to protest copyright reform

In other words, those proposals will make it hard to spread news or even to post memes.

If #Article13 passes it will change the way that the Internet works, from free and creative sharing, to one where anything can be instantly removed, by computers. #CensorshipMachine https://t.co/QgcUmCabEH pic.twitter.com/UOIZwxRFWh — Open Rights Group (@OpenRightsGroup) June 28, 2018

Due to the nature of Wikipedia and its reliance on community contributors, both Articles could have a huge effect on the website. Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has been a vocal critic of the Directive and has been encouraging people to call their European representatives ahead of the final vote tomorrow, July 5th, 10AM UCT. Legislators tried to add an exemption for encyclopedias after the initial wave of criticisms, but due to what the EFF calls "sloppy drafting," it still puts platforms like Wikipedia at risk. As the Electronic Frontier Foundation explained: the exemption is limited to "noncommercial activity," but every file on Wikipedia is licensed for commercial use.

Deeply inappropriate for the European Commission to be lobbying publicly *and* misleading the public in this way. — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) July 3, 2018

The Italian and Spanish Wikipedia pages are echoing Wales' plea for people to call their European representatives. They're also linking to websites dedicated to fighting the Directive and are asking the Parliament to reject it in its current form. Here is a rough translation of the notice on Italian Wikipedia's home page from Google Translate: