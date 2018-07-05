Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: realburntrees/Epic Games
'Fortnite' players are having too much fun with Playground mode

Who said tutorials had to be about learning?
Katrina Filippidis, @kkatlas
24m ago in AV
realburntrees/Epic Games

Fortnite's Playground mode might have been designed as a testing ground for newcomers, but that hasn't stopped players with irrepressible creative streaks from constructing things that are a little more niche. From Nintendo 64 monoliths and Mario Kart racing tracks to giant galleons, 8-bit Links and a gorgeous Loot Lake re-imagining, there's a plethora of inspiring content to behold.

Prior to the introduction of Playground mode, there was no real way for inexperienced gamers to familiarize themselves with Fortnite's rules without making a significant time investment. While most newer releases clearly set out their control schemes, Fortnite's fast-paced gameplay isn't so self-explanatory -- and that's where the tutorial mode comes in.

Image credit: /r/Basiero

Epic Games doesn't seem to mind fostering players' imaginations; the developer recently opened up a filmmaking challenge with a generous V-Bucks bounty up for grabs. Whoever produces a film reel that best encapsulates the Blockbuster vibe before the July 11th deadline wins.

