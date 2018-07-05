'Fortnite' players are having too much fun with Playground mode

Prior to the introduction of Playground mode, there was no real way for inexperienced gamers to familiarize themselves with Fortnite's rules without making a significant time investment. While most newer releases clearly set out their control schemes, Fortnite's fast-paced gameplay isn't so self-explanatory -- and that's where the tutorial mode comes in.

Epic Games doesn't seem to mind fostering players' imaginations; the developer recently opened up a filmmaking challenge with a generous V-Bucks bounty up for grabs. Whoever produces a film reel that best encapsulates the Blockbuster vibe before the July 11th deadline wins.