Apple may introduce blue, red and orange iPhones this fall

Apple may be releasing its next iPhone in a few more colors than usual. In addition to the usual gray and white, according to 9to5Mac, Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the entry-level 6.1-inch iPhone will be available in blue, red and orange. (It is unclear if the red version is a PRODUCT(RED) phone, as seen in the image above). Also, the 6.5-inch iPhone will come in gold, as well as black and white.
Kuo's report also details three new iPhones this fall. The current iPhone X, at 5.8 inches, will receive an improvement in specs, while a new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone X Plus will retail for around $1000. This means that the 5.8-inch phone will likely drop $100 or so in price. A cheaper LCD iPhone will round out the offerings at 6.1 inches; to hit a lower price point, it will be missing some of the premium features of the iPhone X.
It's important to note that these are just reports; nothing has been confirmed by Apple yet. Kuo is a reliable source on these sorts of things, but Apple hasn't introduced colored iPhones beyond the base model 5cs, so it would be an interesting (though very welcome) move on the tech giant's part.