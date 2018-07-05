Apple may introduce blue, red and orange iPhones this fall

Kuo's report also details three new iPhones this fall. The current iPhone X, at 5.8 inches, will receive an improvement in specs, while a new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone X Plus will retail for around $1000. This means that the 5.8-inch phone will likely drop $100 or so in price. A cheaper LCD iPhone will round out the offerings at 6.1 inches; to hit a lower price point, it will be missing some of the premium features of the iPhone X.

It's important to note that these are just reports; nothing has been confirmed by Apple yet. Kuo is a reliable source on these sorts of things, but Apple hasn't introduced colored iPhones beyond the base model 5cs, so it would be an interesting (though very welcome) move on the tech giant's part.