Deep Silver hasn't killed off 'Dead Island 2'

Dead Island 2 is still in development and we will share more on this at a later stage. — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) July 4, 2018

Deep Silver had to find another developer for the zombie/weapon-crafting simulator's sequel after its original developer, Techland, chose to work on Dying Light instead. Yager Productions took over Dead Island 2's development, but it ultimately parted ways with the publisher in 2015. That seemed like the end of the road for the game until Deep Silver tapped Sumo Digital (LittleBigPlanet 3) to keep its development going. It's been years since we've heard anything more substantial than reassurances that the sequel is still still underway, though, so it remains to be seen whether it can actually crawl its way out of development hell and into people's PS4s, Xbox Ones and PCs.