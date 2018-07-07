An 'Ingress' anime series is coming to Netflix

The new title focuses on two characters, Makoto and Sarah, as they grapple with the effects of the exotic matter spreading across Earth in the Ingress story. They get caught up in the game's signature battle between the Enlightened and the Resistance as they flee a mysterious character (Jack) and determine why a company is abusing exotic matter for nefarious ends. It's a fresh story, but the series and the game will share close connections, including its new antagonist. There's some anime street cred, too -- Neon Genesis Evangelion art director Takeshi Honda is designing the characters.

A near-simultaneous launch could be important for both projects. As hinted before, Ingress Prime is supposed to reflect the progress made through Pokémon Go, including more accessible gameplay and a gentler introduction to the experience. That could be crucial to recruiting newcomers who may be intrigued by Netflix's offering, but have little to no experience with the game itself. Whether or not it works, it's a rare experiment in using a streaming series as a marketing tool for an augmented reality experience.