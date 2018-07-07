Thanos subreddit culling is not the typical online fan movement

If you haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War (what are you even doing?), be warned, there are spoilers ahead. In the movie, Thanos collects all six infinity stones, which let him yield almost unlimited power. With a snap of his fingers he kills off half the universe, believing that with fewer beings fighting over limited resources the world would be a better place. That's how the film ended, leaving fans overwhelmed with grief for their favorite Marvel heroes.

On the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit, however, people celebrated the obliteration. In honor of the fictional events, about half of the roughly 352,000 Thanos sympathizers in the group will be randomly selected and banned July 9th. When the ban was confirmed and reported earlier this week, though, that count was just 120,000. Since the news spread, thousands have joined, in the hopes they may get cut by Thanos (subreddit mods). User u/PhilosopherRat told Engadget they are "shamelessly here for the ban and a front row seat to the July 9th show." Some users are planning to avoid it, of course, but for the most part, devotees are looking forward to digital death.

Fan movements are in no way new. From online petitions to contest cancellations to getting a preferred story ending, online communities have proved that they yield great power when they work together towards a common goal. They're not always successful, but plenty of creators acknowledge the force of a vocal fanbase and even give back to that community when they can. It's a reciprocal relationship that feeds both fan and franchise.

But this subreddit ban isn't trying to send a message to The Avengers' creators -- it's just a massive role-playing fantasy for people who sympathize with Thanos, and at least a few who just want to be part of something ridiculous. So many users were onboard with the idea that moderator The-Jedi-Apprentice (who by the way plays Thanos within the group) ultimately persuaded Reddit's admins to allow the banning of half the sub. The-Jedi-Apprentice told Engadget he wasn't the first to come up with the idea, but believes he was the first to take this seriously and make it possible. The admins are even going so far as to design a bot that will allow him "to do the job in a quick and easy manner."