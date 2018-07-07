Watch VW's electric racer destroy the Pikes Peak record

If there's a running theme in the video, it's that the I.D. R Pikes Peak can recover speed very quickly when exiting a turn, to the point where it's practically catapulting into the straightaways. You can credit that to the inherent nature of electric motors, which deliver maximum torque (in this case, 479 pound-feet of it) at all times. And in a hill climb like this, where the straights are short and the inclines are steep, that matters far more than top speed -- the car's 90.5MPH average speed was more than enough. Although VW's vehicle might have struggled against the fastest gas-powered cars on an oval track, it was in its element here.