Jaden Smith's latest album is only available on Instagram

Whatever you think of Jaden Smith's music, you have to give him credit for finding new ways to capture listeners' attention. The budding rapper has debuted SYRE: The Electric Album, a reinterpretation of his album from last year, solely though Instagram -- as of this writing, you can't go to your favorite streaming music service to check it out. The format is a gimmick, of course, but it also lets the young star sell his work (his profile now looks like a giant SYRE ad) and find out how many plays he's getting with each track.