Uncharted's Nathan Drake isn't a bullet sponge after all

Jonathan Cooper, an animator at Uncharted developer Naughty Dog, revealed the tidbit on Twitter. He said: "Side-note I learned on joining the team: Drake doesn't ever take bullet damage. The red UI that shows 'hits' is to represent his 'luck' running out. Eventually enemies will get a clear shot and kill him if he takes enough near-misses." That detail changes the tone of the series dramatically. As Amy Hennig, director of the first three Uncharted games explained: "True! That was the original intention (to stay more aligned with the spirit and tone of the films we were homaging.)"

Those films, of course, include the iconic Indiana Jones series. (I would argue the games pull from Tintin and the odd James Bond movie too.) The revelation gives the Uncharted franchise a lighter, more swashbuckling feel -- though only slightly, because of course Drake kills a lot of people during his four (five, if you count Golden Abyss) adventures. (Chloe and Nadine have a pretty high head-count in The Lost Legacy too...) Like, seriously. Some of the shooting sequences in Uncharted 3 go on for-freaking-ever.