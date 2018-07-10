Grab tacks grocery delivery onto its ride-hailing service

Grab, the ride-sharing company that devoured Uber's business in Southeast Asia, has announced that it's also getting into grocery delivery. Just like Uber in the US and other Western countries, the Singapore-based firm already offers quite a few options other than pure ride hailing in the region, including food delivery and electronic money transfers. Clearly, though, it's still looking for more ways to put its driver network to good use. Grab has teamed up with Southeast Asian grocery delivery provider HappyFresh to launch GrabFresh as part of its strategy to give partners access to its technologies. That means HappyFresh will essentially be using Grab's driver network and payment services to deliver groceries to its customers.