Razer's Blade is almost the perfect gaming laptop

While the side bezels are only 4.9 millimeters, Razer left a bit more room up top for the 720p webcam. That might irk people looking for edge-less screens, but it's better than placing the webcam below the display, like Gigabyte's Aero 15X or Dell's previous XPS machines. Nobody wants a camera pointed at their nostrils.

You can opt for 1080p 60Hz or 144Hz displays, or go all the way up to a 4K touchscreen. Razer says it's color calibrating every display at the factory, and they also support 100% of the SRGB color profile. Now that it's toting a larger screen, the new Blade is also slightly heavier than before, clocking in at 4.5 pounds for the 1080p model and 4.7 pounds for the 4K.

That's about the same weight range as other modern gaming laptops, though not as impressive as the 4.2-pound MSI GS65 Stealth Thin. Still, it's well below what powerful gaming laptops weighed even last year. And since it's around 17mm thin, the Razer Blade fits into most 15-inch laptop bags, something gaming machines often had trouble with.

Under the hood is a six core Intel i7 CPU, and either NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics processor with 6GB of memory, or the GTX 1070 Max-Q with 8GB. Both should handle modern games in 1080p at 60 frames per second without a problem. But you'll definitely want the faster GPU to take full advantage of the Blade's 144Hz display. You'll need that extra power to see speeds closer to the 144FPS best suited to that high refresh rate.

As for ports, it includes three traditional USB 3 connections, a single USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI and a mini-display port. Razer uses a custom power connection for its AC adapter, which is notably light, unlike the large bricks some gaming laptops use.

In use