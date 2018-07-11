Undersea survival game 'Subnautica' hits PS4 this holiday season

Subnautica includes many familiar elements of survival games, such as crafting and lots of resource gathering. The allure, as you might expect, is the setting. The need to explore the ocean depths adds a lot of tension, whether it's running low on oxygen or fleeing from deadly sealife at the deeper levels. It also has sophisticated base building (you even have to worry about having too many windows) and modes that range from a consequence-free sandbox experience to a die-once-and-it's-over hardcore option. If you haven't played the game before and can't get enough of the survival genre, this might be your incentive to give it a try.