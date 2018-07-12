Waymo's first Jaguar I-Pace EVs hit Bay Area roads

Waymo projects up to 20,000 I-Paces will be built in the first two years of production, which could serve a potential one million trips every day, according to a press release. The SUVs will be the second vehicle in Waymo's upcoming self-driving service after the Chrysler Pacifica, which will make up the bulk of its nascent fleet after the company ordered 62,000 more of them back in March. After successfully testing the minivans in Arizona, Waymo started trying them out on the streets of Atlanta and San Francisco earlier this year.