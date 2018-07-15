Frustration over 'Splatoon 2' cheating leads to leaderboard hack

The cheating has varied, but has typically revolved around unlimited ink (what you use to attack enemies and claim territory), ink that suddenly covers large portions of the map, overpowered weapons and invisibility. You're supposed to report cheaters through a companion SplatNet app, but you can't report every kind of cheat through it -- and since Splatoon 2 matches can finish very quickly (especially with cheating), people might not have time to identify and report every offender. The perpetrator argued that Nintendo even removed security safeguards from the first Splatoon, making it easier for cheaters to prosper.

While the rage against cheaters isn't exactly novel, there is an increasing pressure on Nintendo to do more with Switch Online launching in September. If gamers are going to pay $20 per year for internet play they previously had for free, they'll likely want some assurances that Nintendo is doing what it can to provide a fair experience.