HTC hints at multi-room VR using Steam

Observer Alan Yates noted that SteamVR is still limited to tracking from four base stations in a given session. This is really about support for "radio-based channel configuration tools" rather than a dramatic change in SteamVR's capabilities. As it stands, you can't buy this exact setup. You currently need to buy a Vive Pro to get Steam VR 2.0 tracking stations, and there's no certainty HTC, Valve or other companies will release stand-alone station packs in the near future. Think of this more as a glimpse of the future of room-scale VR than a sales pitch.

Here's a video of the test environment that people asked for. Three separate tracked spaces, with two 2.0 BS each, all in a shared virtual space. (Seems to work even behind closed door) Trackers placed within the shared space to show common coordinate system between spaces. pic.twitter.com/efqJKajky6 — Alvin Wang Graylin (@AGraylin) July 11, 2018