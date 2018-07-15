Watch a self-driving car complete Goodwood's legendary hill climb

Siemens had prepared an autonomous Ford Mustang that carried none other than the festival's founder, the Duke of Richmond, through the run. Technically, it did complete the run -- but only with help from a safety driver, who had to repeatedly take over as the modified coupe threatened to plow into hay bales. This came despite Siemens' team having 3D-mapped the course and plotted the route in advance.

Human drivers don't have anything to worry about yet in either case. The Roborace vehicle was not only cautious, but tended to make constant corrections that are clearly visible in the video below. Even so, it's good to know that a completely driverless race car isn't intimidated by an elevation change. We just can't help but imagine Goodwood guests feeling nervous -- the festival might have less reason to exist if many future cars won't need a human pilot.