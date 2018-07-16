Microsoft Edge iOS beta offers handy visual search tool

Today, beta testers of the Microsoft Edge browser on iOS can now try out Visual Search, which parses images taken by your device's camera and delivers links to related information. The Bing-based feature came to early users on Android last month, and it works with just-taken photos or from those in your camera roll.
Microsoft Edge beta testers on iOS also get a couple other new features. One, paste-and-search, saves you a step by letting you look for whatever's on your clipboard instead of having to paste it in a search field first. Those with a work or school account can access intranet sites from their home as well as the ability to see mobile browser activity on the Windows 10 timeline feature.
Unlike the Android beta users, those who get an early look at Microsoft Edge on iOS must be enrolled through Apple TestFlight.