IBM demands $167 million from Groupon for using its patents

Two of the patents involved in the lawsuit are old intellectual properties that came out of the pre-internet Prodigy online service from 80's. The newest of the bunch is a "single sign on" technology allowing users to log into a website with their Facebook or Google accounts. Groupon lawyer David Hadden argued that the case isn't valid, because the patents don't cover the world wide web, because IBM did not invent it.

Hadden also accused the tech giant of using the patents it owns to squeeze money out of other companies. "We are here because IBM has another business that IBM does not talk about in its commercials," he said. "In that business IBM uses its huge stock of patents as a club to get money from other companies." According to Bloomberg, IBM has been winning the largest number of patents in the US every year over the past 25 years. IP licensing is a high-margin business for the company, the publication says, but it still just makes up less than 2 percent of its revenue. As for Groupon, it's expected to parry IBM's demand in court -- after all, it filed a counter suit against IBM back in 2016, showing that it's willing to take on a titan.