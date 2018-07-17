Nest CEO steps down as the company joins Google's home division

According to CNET, Nest has announced today that Marwan Fawaz will no longer be its CEO. As part of his departure, Nest will now be folded into Google's home and living room products team. In a joint interview with Fawaz, Rishi Chandra, vice president of product management for Google's home and living room products, said that the combination would make it easier for Google to integrate some of its machine learning technology and artificial intelligence into Nest products.

This move comes six months after Nest merged with Google's hardware division. Nest co-founder Matt Rogers left soon after as well. Now, Nest will live under Google's home devices (like the Home smart speakers) umbrella, which is led by Chandra. "This is the natural evolution," he said to CNET. "We thought, let's connect these things and build experiences that we really couldn't do before."

According to CNET, Fawaz will stay on at Google as an executive adviser, and that the Nest brand will stick around. CNET also reports that his exit came after an internal push for leadership change.