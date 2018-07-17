Twitch is giving the people what they want: GIFs

"GIFs are limited to a PG rating and below, meaning [GIFs] with violence, sexual references and lewd terms are all prohibited, amongst other things," according to the official extension description.

It stands to reason that there are some controls available for broadcasters too, so their shows don't turn into endless streams of cats riding motorcycles, but that wasn't clear from the initial announcement. After all, the service has tools for keeping chat manageable for popular channels, so we'd expect similar here. We've reached out to Twitch for more information and will update this post when it arrives.

Update: A Twitch spokesperson provided the following clarification on its new GIF policy: "GIFs are queued up and delivered one at a time. As with all Twitch extensions, the viewer can minimize or close the screen at any time." The power is in your hands, folks.