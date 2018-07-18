Niantic snaps up Seismic Games to build new AR experiences

Niantic has acquired yet another developer in a bid to conquer AR gaming. The Pokémon Go creator has announced that it has acquired LA-based Seismic Games, mostly known for turn-based mobile RPG Marvel: Strikeforce. You can assemble Marvel characters in the free-to-play title, which brought in $25 million in worldwide player spending over the past four months. Seismic is also the company behind Blade Runner: Revelations, a virtual reality game for Google Daydream that's probably more in line with what it's going to work on going forward. According to Niantic, Seismic will continue to work on its own games but will transition into building all-new AR experiences for the company.