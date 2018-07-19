Pioneer's DJ app can upload your mixes directly to SoundCloud

The app is free to try for 30 days and then it will cost $10 to continue using it. In addition to the new SoundCloud capabilities, DJs can also use DJM-REC to upload their recorded mixes to Mixcloud and Dropbox, and live stream to YouTube, Facebook Live, Periscope, Instagram and Snapchat. The app works with Pioneer's mixers, including the DJM-TOUR1, DJM-900NXS2, DJM-750MK2 and DJM-450 models. You may need to apply a firmware update to some mixers to work with the app.