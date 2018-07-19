Terrafugia's first flying car should finally go on sale in 2019

For one, the Transition now drives in hybrid mode with a combination of a conventional gas-powered motor and a safer-than-usual lithium-ion phosphate battery. The throttle now includes a boost option for a brief burst of extra power. Partners Dynon and BRS are providing avionics and a parachute system, while the interior is getting improved seats, an "attractive and intuitive" interface, more luggage space and improved safety that includes better seat belts and airbags.

There are still some mysteries left, including that all-important price. However, the news suggests that Volvo parent Geely's acquisition of Terrafugia might be paying off. The firm now has the kind of material support and connections that it wouldn't have had before, not to mention an extra motivation to bring its flying car to market.