Terrafugia's first flying car should finally go on sale in 2019

Terrafugia's Transition flying car has been in development purgatory for years, but it's finally here... almost. The company has announced that the first production models of the Transition will go on sale sometime in 2019. While that does sound like a long way off, it does provide a more concrete release window than you've had in the past. And if it's any consolation, the finished machine will have some useful improvements in return for the extra months of waiting.
For one, the Transition now drives in hybrid mode with a combination of a conventional gas-powered motor and a safer-than-usual lithium-ion phosphate battery. The throttle now includes a boost option for a brief burst of extra power. Partners Dynon and BRS are providing avionics and a parachute system, while the interior is getting improved seats, an "attractive and intuitive" interface, more luggage space and improved safety that includes better seat belts and airbags.
There are still some mysteries left, including that all-important price. However, the news suggests that Volvo parent Geely's acquisition of Terrafugia might be paying off. The firm now has the kind of material support and connections that it wouldn't have had before, not to mention an extra motivation to bring its flying car to market.