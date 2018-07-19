Waze now works with Android Auto's phone display

The Waze app has long been available for Android phones. This new update, however, is specifically referring to Waze on Android Auto on phones. This means you don't need a car display unit to be able to use Waze on Android Auto.

This news comes on the heels of Apple's announcement that iOS will finally open CarPlay to third-party maps with iOS 12. Waze and Google Maps will likely both be available when the new OS version launches this fall.