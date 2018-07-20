'Spider-Man' PS4 Pro bundle is the right sort of product placement

Today, at Comic-Con, the company announced a limited-edition PS4 Pro bundle that paints the console in Spider-Man red, with the spider logo on its case. The gorgeous pop-art design carries over to the bundled DualShock 4 controller, which has a similar red-and-white color scheme.

At the same time, Sony has pushed out another trailer for the aforementioned game, which is due to launch on September 7th. The story trailer gives us our first look at Silver Sable, a reimagined character from the comics, as well as a teamup between Peter, MJ and Miles Morales.

The Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle arrives on September 7th, setting you back $399.99 in the US and $499.99 in Canada. Pre-order now, and you'll also get bonuses like various skins for Spidey to wear, including the Velocity Suit and the Iron Spider suit seen in Infinity War.