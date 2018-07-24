'Guacamelee 2' brings mayhem to PS4 and PC on August 21st

You only have to wait a few more weeks to get another fix of Mexico-inspired Metroidvania action. DrinkBox has announced that Guacamelee 2 will reach PS4 and Steam (for Windows PCs) on August 21st for a reasonable $20. It's a refinement of the formula that made the original a cult favorite, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The sequel brings slicker graphics, new moves, an upgrade system and four-player co-op to luchador Juan Aguacate's quest to protect his homeland and the entire universe. And naturally, chickens will play an instrumental role.
There's no word on Switch or Xbox One versions of Guacamelee 2 just yet, although that's not surprising. DrinkBox told us in March that it was focused on the PS4 version at the time, and it's already available on PC at launch. While we wouldn't put money down on support for other platforms, it might just be a matter of time before you're wrestling supernatural baddies on your system of choice.