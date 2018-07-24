Motiv ring is ready to track your activity on Android

The waterproof ring can serve as an unobtrusive option for activity tracking if the other wearables out there just aren't your style -- helps that it doesn't look bad either. It used to be compatible with iOS devices only until the early version of the Android app became available in April. The beta app was unfortunately compatible with but a handful of Android devices, though, mostly Samsung phones.

We wish we could say that the full application will allow you to pair the ring with any Android device, but that's sadly not the case. Motiv did add a number of other models to its list of compatible devices, though, bringing the total number of supported phones to 12: Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Note 5 and Note 8, Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.