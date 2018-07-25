Apple users can watch Hulu's 'Castle Rock' premiere for free

Apple is helping to promote Hulu's Castle Rock in a surprising way: By offering the premiere episode free on the Apple TV app. It'll be available to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users in the US later today, and it'll be there exclusively for two weeks. It's a smart move for both Apple and Hulu. Castle Rock -- based on Stephen King's rich universe of stories -- is one of the most anticipated series this summer, and early reviews have been incredibly positive. By offering the first episode for free, Apple can get more people to pay attention to its TV app, while also encouraging viewers to pick up a Hulu subscription to keep watching.
Apple says it's the first time it's debuted a new series before any paywalls (it's offered free episodes for network shows before). I'd expect to see more partnerships like this, though. With its TV app, it can reach a huge audience of discerning viewers, and it's the ideal way to give them a taste of a new show without putting down any cash. And don't forget, Apple is planning to make some big waves with original series next year, so it's worth convincing people that the TV app is a worthwhile destination now.