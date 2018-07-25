Despite scandals, Facebook is still raking in cash and users

While both daily and monthly active users did have an 11 percent year-over-year growth during Q2 2018, Facebook would likely prefer that 1.54 quarterly increase to be much higher -- it was 3.14 percent in Q1 of this year. It's unclear if this dip came as a result of the many scandals Facebook's been dealing with, but it's safe to say those aren't helping its reputation among people all across the world.

Still, Facebook continues to make a ton of money every quarter, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the latest one wasn't any different. Facebook attributes a big chunk of this to mobile, which it says represented 91 percent of its $13 billion advertising revenue and had an 87 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2017. If you had any doubt mobile was the future for companies like Facebook, think again.

Embattled CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosting a conference call at 2PM PT/5PM ET to talk more about today's results, and we'll be updating with this post with any new information that may come from it.