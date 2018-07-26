Oddball is a drum machine controller you toss around to make beats

Oddball is both a bouncy ball with pressure sensitive sensors inside and a mobile app. You use the app to connect to the Oddball and assign different drum-like sounds to it, then bounce. You can build up beats as you change the sound of the Oddball, looping them all together while you record into the app. You can monitor the beat you're making with headphones, external speakers or even just your phone. The bouncing beat-makers can even connect to each other to make complex, multi-sound beats all at once.

At press time, Oddball has already garnered $43,610 -- quite a bit over the original $39,607 Kickstarter goal -- so you can assume this thing will get made. You can pledge $65 to the project to get your own Oddball when they ship in January of next year, a 40 percent discount off the eventual retail price of $112 for an Oddball, charging cable and free app download.