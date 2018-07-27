Apple will repair devices damaged by flooding in Japan for free

Earlier this month heavy rain caused devastating flooding throughout western and central Japan, resulting in more than 200 deaths and causing millions to evacuate. Now, Apple has announced that it will repair devices damaged in the floods for free. Any repairable iPhones, Macs, iPads, iPods, Apple Watches and Apple displays directly damaged by flooding will be fixed by the company for no charge. Accessories are not included as part of the offer. Apple expressed its sympathy to those affected by the floods and wished for speedy reconstruction.