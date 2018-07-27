‘NBA Live 19’ will let you create female players

Using the NBA Live Companion app on iOS and Android, you can scan your face and import it onto your player. EA has also added some Icon Abilities based on some of the greatest players in women's basketball, including Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Once you've created a future women's basketball megastar, you can play as her in NBA Live's career mode "The One," and access the same challenges, skills, gear and career progression as male characters. Men and women can play on the same team in that mode too. You can judge for yourself how well the create-a-player tool works for female characters when NBA Live 19 is released on PS4 and Xbox One September 7th.