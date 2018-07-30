iHeartRadio adds Spotify-like personalized playlists

Whereas Spotify's weekly playlist is more about finding users new music they might enjoy, Williams notes, he says that iHeartRadio's curated playlist is about giving users a selection of songs they know and love. "We want to make sure they're getting a playlist they can sing along to," he said. However, the company says the playlist will also include both new releases and trending music a user might like.

Earlier this year, iHeartRadio opened up its activity-, era- and genre-based playlists to all users. And it's not the only streaming service to offer a Discover Weekly-like playlist. Pandora announced its version in March while Apple Music has a handful of personalized playlists for users to choose from as well. Spotify's personalized lists also include its Daily Mixes, Your Time Capsule and Your Summer Rewind.

iHeartRadio's Your Weekly Mixtape is rolling out to all users, paid and free, now. You can find yours through the "For You" tab on the iHeartRadio website or the "Your Library" section of the iOS and Android apps.