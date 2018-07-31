Show More Results

Snapchat's 'Harry Potter' Bitmoji invade the Muggle world

You're an augmented reality object, Harry.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago in Mobile
Snap's fondness for pop culture Bitmoji now extends to the Harry Potter universe. In sync with the titular character's birthday, Snapchat now offers a 3D Harry Potter Bitmoji Lens that brings a dash of sorcery to the Muggle realm. It's not terribly complicated (your avatar flies around chasing the Golden Snitch from Quidditch), but you might appreciate the customization -- you can choose your Hogwarts House in addition to your usual appearance. If you're bent on flaunting your Ravenclaw affiliation to your friends, it should only take a few taps.

The augmented reality wizardry should be available to users worldwide through the Lens Carousel on Android and iOS. Is it a a gimmick? Probably. Still, it's easy to see the allure if you're an avid Harry Potter fan who'd rather do more on your phone than play games and watch the occasional movie.

