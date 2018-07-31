Tesla 'party and camper mode' turns EVs into tailgating machines

Teslas are nothing if not giant batteries on wheels, so it would only make sense if you could use the battery for something other than getting from A to B, wouldn't it? You will soon. Elon Musk has teased the future addition of a "party & camper mode" that will keep the car's climate systems, "selective" lights, audio and device-powering features alive for "48 hours or more" while the car is stationary. Yes, you could host an all-day tailgate party with your Model X while the music keeps pumping and your phone stays charged.
The automaker introduced a pseudo-camper mode in 2017, but that would only keep the climate system turned on -- and then only while you were present in the car.
There are plenty of unanswered questions, and not just about the release schedule. We don't know how much battery life you'll have left when you push the mode to its limits (we're presuming Tesla will reserve enough for you to drive home), or how various features will affect your battery life. We've asked Tesla if it can elaborate. If this lives up to the promise, though, it could make Tesla the go-to choice for anyone who can't stand the thought of an electricity-free camping trip -- or just wants a place to hole up during a blackout.
We're adding a "party & camper mode" soon to S/3/X, so your car can maintain air flow, temp, selective lights, music & power devices for 48 hours or more while parked. Big batteries rock ...— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2018