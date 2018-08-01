Twitch will stream Korean dramas throughout August

Twitch has tried out streaming non-gamer content, like NBA G League basketball, in efforts to broaden its audience. Today the company announced what its next experiment, which is as far from sports as it gets: Every Wednesday in August, the platform will marathon Korean dramas starting at 10pm PT on its Twitch Presents channel.
From today until August 25th, Twitch will show a total of 254 episodes from 26 different K-dramas across a variety of genres. The programming blocks will show either select episodes of shows like Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, Heirs, and My Sassy Girl, or full seasons of shows like Boys Over Flowers, Jealousy Incarnate, The Best Hit, Go Ho's Starry Night, Heart Signal, Hospital Ship, Longing Heart, Missing Nine, and Thumping Spike.
Only viewers in the US, Canada and Latin America will be able to watch the broadcasts, sadly. If that includes you, check out the broadcast schedule and series/episode lists on the Twitch Presents site.