Motorola's new Moto Z3 is a Verizon exclusive with 5G ambitions

We'll get more detail on the 5G Mod shortly, but for now, here's what we now: it relies on one of Qualcomm's X50 modems to provide data speeds as high as 5Gb/s, and it packs a 2,000mAh to prevent those high-octane data sessions run your screen-on time into the ground. And while you'll be able to physically attach the Moto Mod to earlier generation Moto Z devices -- and get a noticeable improvement in data speeds -- they won't actually be able to tap into the network's full 5G potential because of the aging hardware in those phones.

Now, let's dig into the phone. I played with one very briefly in the heart of Motorola's Chicago HQ and, well, it looks and feels almost exactly like the Moto Z3 Play we tried out earlier this year. Its slim, sleek design and its 6-inch, Max Vision AMOLED screen running at 2160 x 1080, were lifted from that earlier device wholesale, and it uses the same 3,000mAh battery as this year's Play model. (No word on whether or not it will also come with a free battery Mod.) So far the only substantive change here is the processor running the show: it's one of last year's Snapdragon 835 chipsets, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. I'll never complain about a little extra horsepower in a smartphone (especially considering the price we're working with here) but 5G potential side, this seems like a fairly tepid update.

None of this might sound like a big surprise, but it kind of is. Remember: in years past, Motorola paired a lower-end Z Play model with a rugged, high-performance Z Force smartphone. This year, there is no Force -- the Z3 lacks its predecessor's ShatterShield, which was perhaps the biggest reason to invest in one of Motorola's high-end smartphones. Motorola declined to explain why it ditched this popular feature, but hopefully we'll learn more as the day continues.

