Samsung's unreleased Duo charger showed up at an Amazon event

Oddly, no one seemed to know about the charger during the event, said Gizmodo's Sam Rutherford, and a QR code on the product tag took him to a different model charger altogether. Samsung's charger is meant to charge two phones at once, or a phone and a watch simultaneously.

It's likely that the Duo, which some have compared to Apple's upcoming AirPower multi-device wireless charger, will be officially recognized during the Galaxy Note 9 event on August 9th. We reached out to Samsung, but the company declined to comment. How the unreleased gadget ended up on Amazon's shelves is anyone's guess, though Rutherford speculates that someone just grabbed the wrong charger when setting up for the event.