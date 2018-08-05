ASUS' Android Go phone comes to the US for $110

The first Android Go phone to reach the US, the Alcatel 1X, was frankly lackluster between its not-even-720p screen and mediocre processing power. ASUS, however, is hoping to spice things up by launching the ZenFone Live (L1) in the US as a Best Buy exclusive. The unlocked handset costs slightly more than its rival at $110, but you're getting a lot more for your extra Hamilton. The ZenFone carries an 18:9 ratio, 5.5-inch 1,440 x 720 LCD screen, a speedier Snapdragon 425 processor and a heftier 3,000mAh battery, not to mention dual nano-SIM slots and a place for your microSD cards. This might be an ideal phone if you're a traveler who'd rather not risk their main device on a trip.
You'll also find an 8-megapixel rear camera (Best Buy's listing appears to incorrectly claim 13MP), a 5-megapixel selfie shooter and LTE data speeds. This is only for non-CDMA networks, so you can forget about using the ZenFone Live with carriers like Sprint or Verizon.
The catch, as is usually the case with Android Go phones, is the barebones memory and storage. You're looking at just 1GB of RAM and 16GB of included storage, so this still isn't your pick if you're a serious multitasker or need space for loads of regular Android apps. It's still a stripped-down device -- you might just have a better experience than you would with competing models.