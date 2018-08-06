DJI unveils Spark drone with cutesy Line Friends bear on it

Apart from the ursine appearance, this is the same as the Spark you've come to know. You're looking at a compact, fixed-arm flying machine whose 12-megapixel camera shoots 1080p video with a two-axis gimbal. You also get gesture control, and it's enough of a power miser that you can charge it through micro USB.

Although Line is mostly popular in countries like Japan, DJI is launching this drone in the US -- it'll sell for $399 at both its website as well as its flagship stores, including its Times Square location. There's no mention of a specific release date. Let's be honest, though... if you like the thought of a drone themed around a cute bear, you're probably willing to wait a while to get your hands on it.