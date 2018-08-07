Stylish JRPG 'The World Ends With You' heads to Switch this October

Over a decade ago, the Nintendo DS action RPG The World Ends With You debuted, placing players in a fantastical version of Tokyo's famous Shibuya shopping district. The youth culture-infused game harnessed the handheld's twin screens, and was adapted for smartphones starting in 2012. Nintendo announced at the beginning of the year that its idiosyncratic cult classic would be coming to the Switch, and now we have a US release date: October 12th, 2018.