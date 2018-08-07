Show More Results

Image credit: Jupiter
Stylish JRPG 'The World Ends With You' heads to Switch this October

A decade after debuting on the Nintendo DS, the fashion-and-action game is back.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in AV
Jupiter

Over a decade ago, the Nintendo DS action RPG The World Ends With You debuted, placing players in a fantastical version of Tokyo's famous Shibuya shopping district. The youth culture-infused game harnessed the handheld's twin screens, and was adapted for smartphones starting in 2012. Nintendo announced at the beginning of the year that its idiosyncratic cult classic would be coming to the Switch, and now we have a US release date: October 12th, 2018.

If it looks a bit Kingdom Hearts-ey, that's because it was developed by Square Enix and the studio Jupiter, which previously put out the GBA game Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, the first intermediary title in the franchise. The World Ends With You: Final Remix, as the upcoming Switch version is called, comes out a bit earlier in Japan on September 27th.

