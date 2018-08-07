Latest 'Rainbow Six: Siege' season includes the first reworked map

Rainbow Six: Siege has a massive fan base years after launch, but how is it supposed to keep those players interested when new maps and characters will only do so much? By going back to where it all began, it seems. Ubisoft has shared the first details of Siege's Year 3's season 3, Operation Grim Sky, and its centerpiece is the tactical shooter's first "map rework." The studio will refresh Hereford Base (a map that has been around since the beta) with a new architecture, appearance and layout. It should seem "familiar" to veteran players, Ubisoft said, but will effectively become a new map.